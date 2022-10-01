Hayes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Cardinals.
Hayes reached base on a single in the eighth inning and proceeded to steal second base. He has 19 stolen bases on the season, five of which have come across 21 games in September. For the season, Hayes has maintained a disappointing .246/.316/.350 line across 544 plate appearances.
