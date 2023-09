Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 victory versus the Brewers.

Hayes broke a 2-2 tie with his fifth-inning solo shot, and that held up as Milwaukee didn't score against in the contest. The third baseman has gone deep four times over his past 11 games, a span in which he's slashing .348/.412/.696 with eight RBI and nine runs. Hayes is up to a career-high 12 homers on the campaign, five more than he hit over 560 plate appearances last season.