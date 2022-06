Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The third baseman took J.B. Weldelken deep in the ninth inning to give the Pirates a flicker of hope they could make a comeback, but all it did was create a save for Mark Melancon. Hayes only has two homers on the season, but both have come during his current six-game hitting streak, and he's pushed his slash line on the year up to .295/.379/.405 in the process.