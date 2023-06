Hayes went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.

The third baseman had the big blow in a six-run seventh inning for the Pirates, clubbing a three-run shot off Giovanny Gallegos on a first-pitch hanging slider. Hayes has five hits and six RBI over the last two games, but offensive highlights have been few and far between for him in 2023 -- he's slashing .231/.281/.375 with three homers, six steals, 23 RBI and 27 runs in 54 contests.