Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Orioles.

He was the only Pirates hitter to have any real success on the night, as nobody else in the lineup managed an extra-base hit or even got on base more than once. Hayes is up to 12 steals on the season, but he's been struggling to build momentum at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .217/.294/.326 over his last 13 games with one homer, one run and four RBI.