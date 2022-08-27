Hayes went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Friday against the Phillies.
Hayes hit a two-out double in the sixth inning and proceeded to steal third base before being stranded. He now has 14 stolen bases on the season, one of the few ways in which his statistical profile has improved from the 2021 campaign. In three games since returning from the injured list, Hayes has gone 3-for-12 with two doubles.
