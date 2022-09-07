Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

The third baseman hasn't gotten going at the plate since returning from a back injury in late August, perhaps due to a newer shoulder issue, and he's hitting just .147 (5-for-34) over his last 10 games. Hayes has at least supplied a little fantasy value with a couple steals during that stretch. The 25-year-old is up to a career-high 15 stolen bases on the season to go along with a .242/.313/.346 slash line, six homers, 36 RBI and 45 runs through 113 contests.