Hayes went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Hayes had a minimal stay on the injured list due to lower-back stiffness. He was able to pick up his ninth steal of the season, but offense was limited for the Pirates against Julio Urias and the Dodgers' bullpen. Hayes hit .337 (28-for-83) over 21 games in June prior to his injury, and he'll look to get back on track quickly. For the season, the third baseman owns a .252/.290/.393 slash line with five home runs, 32 RBI and 34 runs scored over 75 contests.