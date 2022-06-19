Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in a 7-5 loss to the Giants on Saturday.
The Pirates' leadoff man now has 8 steals and has been caught stealing three times. He only has two home runs this year but is hitting .275 and is reaching base at a .355 clip. His 28 runs ties him with Bryan Reynolds for the the Pirates' team lead.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Records first triple•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not starting nightcap•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Taking over as leadoff hitter•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Swats second homer•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Racks up three hits, stolen base•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Slugs game-winning homer•