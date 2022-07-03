Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Saturday against the Brewers.
Hayes was the catalyst for a three-run rally in the fifth inning. He drew a one-out walk, stole second base and then came around to score on a single by Dan Vogelbach. Hayes hasn't delivered much power across the first half of the season, though he has chipped in nine stolen bases on 12 attempts while also racking up 35 runs scored across 70 games.
