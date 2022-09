Hayes went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Hayes stole second and third base in the fifth inning and he's now 17-for-22 in steal attempts on the year. He's hitting just .236 with six multi-hit games through 25 appearances since the start of August. Hayes has registered a .244/.314/.343 slash line with 47 runs scored and 29 extra-base hits through 490 plate appearances.