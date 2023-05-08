Hayes went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 10-1 loss against Toronto.

Hayes picked up his first stolen base since April 18 after drawing a walk in the first inning before swiping a second bag in the sixth. The 26-year-old third baseman has gone 4-for-8 in his last two games following a 5-for-27 stretch. Hayes is now slashing .242/.300/.359 with a homer, 9 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases in eight attempts. While his offensive production has been modest thus far, Hayes' strikeout rate is down to 12.1 percent from 21.8 percent last season, giving some reason for optimism.