Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Takes seat for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hayes isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Hayes is getting a breather after he went 1-for-5 with a run and two strikeouts in Thursday's matinee. Diego Castillo is starting at third base and batting seventh.
