Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Hayes has led off for the Pirates against lefties all season, and he's hit atop the order in four consecutive games against righties. It's been a small sample, but he's excelled in the role to this point by going 4-for-16 with four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base. The power production still hasn't been there for Hayes, but he's maintained a .289 batting average and swiped seven bases across 206 plate appearances for the season.