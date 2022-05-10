Hayes went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.

Hayes doubled off Julio Urias in the third inning before adding two singles and a stolen base later in the contest. It was his second straight three-hit effort and he has now registered multiple hits in eight games this season. The stolen base was his third of the year and first since April 14. Hayes had a strong start to his second full season with the Pirates, batting .333 with eight doubles, 13 runs and three stolen bases over 26 contests.