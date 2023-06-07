Hayes went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Hayes now leads the league with five triples on the season. He's been on fire at the plate following a sluggish start to the year -- he's hit safely in seven straight games, going 14-for-28 (.500) with a double, two triples and two home runs in that span. Hayes' hot streak boosted his slash line to .250/.295/.404. He's added four homers, 24 RBI, 30 runs scored and six stolen bases across 244 plate appearances this season.