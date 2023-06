Hayes went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Brewers.

Hayes delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh inning and then proceeded to steal third base for his eighth swiped bag of the campaign. He's struggled across the last week of action, collecting only four hits across 24 at-bats while striking out 10 times. Overall, Hayes' results remain mediocre, though his .144 ISO is the highest mark in any of his full seasons in the majors.