The Pirates are expected to work through a spring-training like progression with Hayes (wrist) as he targets an early-June return date, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.
The third baseman doubled and homered in his second rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. "I think about it like an early spring-training schedule," general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday afternoon. "Typically a position player will start with four or five innings, maybe a couple at-bats and then build up over a number of days with some off-days built in. That'll be the same with Ke'Bryan. He's now into his game progression." Hayes is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 3.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Continues hitting progression•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Hitting in batting cage•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Return date remains uncertain•