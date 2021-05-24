The Pirates are expected to work through a spring-training like progression with Hayes (wrist) as he targets an early-June return date, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

The third baseman doubled and homered in his second rehab game for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. "I think about it like an early spring-training schedule," general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday afternoon. "Typically a position player will start with four or five innings, maybe a couple at-bats and then build up over a number of days with some off-days built in. That'll be the same with Ke'Bryan. He's now into his game progression." Hayes is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 3.