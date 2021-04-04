Hayes had X-rays on his left wrist come back negative after leaving Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 24-year-old was pulled from Saturday's loss with left wrist discomfort, but the Pirates can breath a sigh of relief as it appears he avoided a serious injury. The team figures to remain cautious with its star prospect, and Hayes should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.