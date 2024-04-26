The Pirates recalled Nicolas from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Nicolas ended the 2023 season as part of the Pirates' bullpen. He struggled in his four outings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out seven over 5.1 frames. Nicolas has looked better in Triple-A this season, posting a 0.84 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over 10.2 innings, and he'll get another shot in Pittsburgh's bullpen. The move corresponds with Ryder Ryan being optioned by the Pirates to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.