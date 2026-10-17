Fedko (knee) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fedko slashed .274/.362/.545 across 307 plate appearances at Triple-A and made his MLB debut with the Twins this season, but his season came to an early end in August due to a torn ACL, MCL and LCL in his left knee. He'll likely miss most, if not all, of the 2027 campaign, but his new deal ensures he'll have an opportunity to show the Pirates what he can do in 2028.