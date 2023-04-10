The Pirates recalled Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Mathias will give the Pirates another infielder, with Oneil Cruz (ankle) on the shelf for a while. The 28-year-old Mathias was acquired from the Rangers during spring training after a productive stretch for Texas last year over an abbreviated stretch. According to Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, Mathias is expected to start at second base Monday against the Astros, and he'll also be an option at third base and in the corner outfield while he's up with the big club, though he won't necessarily fill Cruz's spot in the lineup on an everyday basis.