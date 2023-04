Mathias went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Mathias was in a 1-for-15 skid to begin his Pirates career before knocking four singles Monday. He's made six appearances - all at second base - since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on April 10. The 28-year-old is now hitting .250 at the MLB level this season.