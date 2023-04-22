Mathias went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Making his eighth start of the season at second base, the 28-year-old got the Pirates on the board with a two-run single in the second inning before swiping his first bag of the year in the sixth after reaching on an error. Mathias has racked up seven hits in his last three games to push his batting average to .286 (9-for-28), and with Rodolfo Castro needed at shortstop, he has an opening to seize the starting job at the keystone over Ji Hwan Bae if he stays hot at the plate.