The Pirates reinstated Kranick (elbow) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Kranick has spent all season on the injured list while working his way back from a Tommy John surgery he received in June 2022. Kranick struggled during his rehab assignment, allowing eight runs in 8.1 innings, and he will remain in Triple-A for the time being. It's possible Kranick returns to the majors before the end of the season to provide a fresh bullpen arm, but he would likely have to show improvement in the minors first.