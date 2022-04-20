Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Kranick (forearm) threw a side session at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kranick made his first rehab start for Low-A Bradenton on April 12, but he may have suffered a minor setback coming out of that outing, as he hasn't pitched since. The fact that he hasn't been shut down from throwing can be viewed as a positive sign, and he looks poised to throw again this weekend. If all goes well, Kranick could make his second rehab start at some point during the upcoming week for Indianapolis.