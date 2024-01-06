Kranick was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Kranick missed nearly all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, though he managed to turn in 16.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis to close the year. He maintained a solid 2.76 ERA and 0.81 WHIP with a 12:6 K:BB, but he'll have to work his way back up the depth chart with a team this spring. The move made room for Martin Perez on the 40-man roster.