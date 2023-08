Kranick (elbow) is on track to begin a rehab assignment early next week with Low-A Bradenton, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Kranick is over 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery and should be an option for Pittsburgh's pitching staff around the beginning of September if all goes well on the farm. It's not yet clear whether the Pirates plan to bring him back as a starter or reliever. They could use help in either area of the depth chart.