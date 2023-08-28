Kranick (elbow) struck out four and gave up one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings Friday in his rehab start for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kranick was lit up for five earned runs while recording just four outs in his first rehab start for Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 13, but he's bounced back well over his subsequent two outings, striking out six while issuing just one walk in 5.2 innings. The right-hander is working his way back from June 2022 Tommy John surgery and looks as though he's being built back up from a starting role, as he tossed 44 pitches Friday. Kranick will likely make at least two or three more rehab appearances for Indianapolis before the Pirates entertain the possibility of bringing him back from the 60-day injured list.