Yorke will have to prove he can handle right field defensively to earn the starting role to begin the regular season, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates have an unresolved playing time situation in right field with Billy Cook and Joshua Palacios the other two primary options in addition to Yorke. Yorke could have the best bat after posting a 127 wRC+ at Triple-A last season, though he's played only four games in right field and 41 total in the outfield during his time as a pro. He's certainly in contention for regular at-bats in right field, but his ability with the glove will be key to monitor during spring training.