Yorke went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a double Thursday against the Dodgers.

Yorke made his second start since being promoted to the majors at the start of September, both of which have come against lefties. He was lifted in the eighth inning for defensive purposes, but Yorke delivered a key double that knocked in two in the fifth frame prior to his departure. Yorke looks to be on the small side of a platoon for the time being, but he could force his way into more at-bats if he continues to hit.