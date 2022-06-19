The Pirates plan to call up Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of Monday's game against the Cubs, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Cruz's impending promotion comes after he was withheld from the Indianapolis lineup Sunday, with the 23-year-old concluding his time at Triple-A with a .233/.337/.424 slash line to go with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 246 plate appearances. According to Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington reiterated in an interview earlier Sunday that the organization views Cruz as a shortstop, so he's expected to fill an everyday role at that position even though he's also received some exposure in left field at Triple-A this season. With Cruz in line to take over as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop, Diego Castillo is expected to transition into more of a utility role.