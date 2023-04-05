Cruz was removed from Wednesday's game in Boston due to an apparent injury.
Cruz had an awkward collision with Rafael Devers near the third base bag in the top of the seventh inning and was replaced on the Pirates' infield before the bottom of the seventh. A trainer appeared to be looking at his left eye. He finished the day 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout.
