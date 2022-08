Cruz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Even after popping a home run in Monday's 2-1 loss, the Cruz is still sitting on a .191/.258/.404 slash line since the All-Star break. In light of the rookie's ongoing struggles, the Pirates will likely look to limit his exposure to left-handed pitching. With southpaw Max Fried on the bump for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Cruz will cede his spot in the middle infield to Rodolfo Castro.