Cruz suffered a fractured foot while sliding into second base Friday, general manager Neal Huntington said during his Sunday radio show.

Huntington said that he will be out for a "decent amount of time" and provided no timetable for a return. The 6-foot-6 infielder had already missed time in April with a lower-body injury. Cruz was off to a slow start, batting just .238 with one homer and four stolen bases in 11 games. The 20-year-old moved up prospect rankings in 2018 with a slash line of .286/.343/.488, including 14 home runs and 11 stolen bases for Low-A West Virginia.