Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers serious injury
Cruz suffered a fractured foot while sliding into second base Friday, general manager Neal Huntington said during his Sunday radio show.
Huntington said that he will be out for a "decent amount of time" and provided no timetable for a return. The 6-foot-6 infielder had already missed time in April with a lower-body injury. Cruz was off to a slow start, batting just .238 with one homer and four stolen bases in 11 games. The 20-year-old moved up prospect rankings in 2018 with a slash line of .286/.343/.488, including 14 home runs and 11 stolen bases for Low-A West Virginia.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...