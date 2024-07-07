Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The shortstop was hit by an Edwin Diaz fastball in the ninth inning Saturday, but there's been no indication Cruz sustained a significant injury from being plunked. Even so, the Pirates will give the lefty-hitting Cruz the afternoon off Sunday while southpaw Sean Manaea takes the hill for the Mets. Jared Triolo will check in at shortstop for Cruz, who had started in each of the previous six games while going 8-for-22 with two home runs, one double, three walks, one stolen base, five RBI and three runs.