Bido didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs after allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings.

After letting in a run in the first inning, Bido settled down to deliver three scoreless, one-hit frames in his MLB debut before the Pirates turned the game over to the bullpen. The 27-year-old Bido posted a pedestrian 4.55 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP through 55.1 innings in Triple-A this season, though his 56 strikeouts offer some intrigue. Brito will likely get at least one more turn through the rotation after the Pirates shifted Roansy Contreras to the bullpen. Bido tentatively lines up for a rematch with the Cubs early next week.