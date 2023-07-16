Bido did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Giants. He struck out three.

Bido's final line could have been worse as he needed 64 pitches to record just eight outs, leaving the game after surrendering three runs in the third inning. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 this season with a 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 27 innings. Bido's next start is currently lined up for next weekend against the Angels, though his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy with top-prospect Quinn Priester scheduled to make his debut with the Pirates on Monday.