Bido (2-1) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings, earning the win Saturday over the Angels.

Bido needed 56 pitches (35 strikes) to cover three frames, but he was part of a five-pitcher shutout. The right-hander had struggled in his last outing, surrendering three runs over 2.2 innings against the Giants last Sunday. His pitch count has been trending down in July, which suggests he could see more work behind an opener if he remains in the majors. Bido has a 4.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 30 innings over eight appearances (six starts). He's lined up to make his next outing at home versus the Phillies if he continues to occupy a rotation spot.