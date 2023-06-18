Bido is scheduled to start Monday's series opener versus the Cubs at PNC Park.

Bido will make a second straight turn through the rotation after he delivered serviceable numbers in his MLB debut last Wednesday against this same Cubs team at Wrigley Field. Though he was lifted after just four innings, Bido struck out six and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks. Bido's numbers over a larger sample of 55.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis this season (4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:26 K:BB) don't paint a rosy picture for his outlook with the big club moving forward, but so long as he could avoid any major blowups, he should have a lock on a rotation spot with the struggling Roansy Contreras unlikely to return to a starting role in the short term.