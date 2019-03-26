Reyes has built off of his strong showing last September and is batting .308 with an .851 OPS in 52 spring at-bats.

Although he hasn't even officially made the Opening Day roster, he could be in line for more playing time if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to miss time. Reyes saw extensive action in right field last September, hitting .293 with three homers in 58 at-bats. Should Chisenhall miss any action, Reyes would likely split time with Melky Cabrera in right.