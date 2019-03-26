Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Continues to surprise
Reyes has built off of his strong showing last September and is batting .308 with an .851 OPS in 52 spring at-bats.
Although he hasn't even officially made the Opening Day roster, he could be in line for more playing time if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to miss time. Reyes saw extensive action in right field last September, hitting .293 with three homers in 58 at-bats. Should Chisenhall miss any action, Reyes would likely split time with Melky Cabrera in right.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...