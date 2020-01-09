Pirates' Pablo Reyes: DFA'd by Pirates
Reyes was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.
Reyes spent the majority of the season in the majors last year, but he struggled to get things going as he slashed .203/.274/.322 with two home runs over 71 games. He now finds himself off the 40-man roster, and it's unclear whether another team will take a chance on him after he failed to generate much production in 2019.
