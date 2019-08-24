Reyes is starting in right field and batting sixth Saturday against the Reds.

Reyes will draw a rare start after hitting a walk-off single in Friday's contest. On the other hand, he hasn't experienced much success in 82 plate appearances with the Pirates this season, hitting just .171/.232/.263 across 82 plate appearances. Melky Cabrera will get the day off to make room for Reyes.

