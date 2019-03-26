Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Earns roster spot
The Pirates informed Reyes that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Reyes earned a spot on Pittburgh's Opening Day thanks to a strong spring, during which he hit .308/.351/.500 with two homers and three stolen bases in 23 games. While the 25-year-old figures to fill a utility role with the big club, he could split time with Melky Cabrera in right field to open the season if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to miss time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...