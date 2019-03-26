The Pirates informed Reyes that he will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reyes earned a spot on Pittburgh's Opening Day thanks to a strong spring, during which he hit .308/.351/.500 with two homers and three stolen bases in 23 games. While the 25-year-old figures to fill a utility role with the big club, he could split time with Melky Cabrera in right field to open the season if Lonnie Chisenhall (hand) is forced to miss time.