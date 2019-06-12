Reyes exited Wednesday's game for Triple-A Indianapolis with an undisclosed injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reyes exited Wednesday's game in the top of the first inning after suffering what looked like an ankle injury. In 30 games since being optioned to Triple-A, Reyes is slashing .267/.296/.495 with five homers and three stolen bases.

