Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Expected to increase versatility
Reyes will see time at shortstop during spring training in an effort to win an Opening Day roster spot as a super-utility player, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Although he exceeded expectations last fall September, slashing .293/.349/.483 with three home runs and seven RBI in 63 plate appearances, the 25-year-old isn't assured of making the team. The Pirates have added multiple options around the infield and outfield and Reyes still has minor-league options remaining. In seven minor-league seasons, he's slashed an underwhelming .277/.352/.411. He's averaged six homers and 16 steals per year, however, and those stolen bases could land him on the fantasy radar. Even if he's sent back to Triple-A, look for Reyes to see time with Pittsburgh in 2019.
