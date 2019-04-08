Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Gets start in left field
Reyes will start in left field and will bat seventh Monday against the Cubs.
The right-handed-hitting Reyes will check into the lineup for the lefty-hitting Jason Martin, who heads to the bench with southpaw Jon Lester twirling for the Cubs. Reyes looks like he could be the preferred platoon mate for Martin with multiple outfielders on the Pirates' injured list at the moment, but that role is unlikely to afford the 25-year-old steady at-bats. He's logged just nine plate appearances through the Pirates' first eight games, collecting one hit.
