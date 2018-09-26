Reyes hit his second homer in as many games Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBI against the Cubs.

He's hitting .357 with three home runs and seven RBI in 42 September at-bats. Surprisingly, the right-handed hitter batted better against righties (.306) than lefties (.254) for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018. Reyes is 7-for-17 against southpaws in the majors, however, and will likely get another start against the left-handed Jose Quintana on Wednesday.