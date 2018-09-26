Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Goes deep again Tuesday
Reyes hit his second homer in as many games Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBI against the Cubs.
He's hitting .357 with three home runs and seven RBI in 42 September at-bats. Surprisingly, the right-handed hitter batted better against righties (.306) than lefties (.254) for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018. Reyes is 7-for-17 against southpaws in the majors, however, and will likely get another start against the left-handed Jose Quintana on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...