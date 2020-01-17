Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Heads to Triple-A
Reyes cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Reyes was designated for assignment one week ago, and after going unclaimed while on waivers, he'll head to Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate. He should have a chance to surface in the big leagues sometime during the 2020 season after appearing in 71 games for the Pirates in 2019, hitting .203 with two home runs and 19 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
MLB brought the hammer down on the Astros for sign-stealing allegations that date back to 2017....
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.