Reyes cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reyes was designated for assignment one week ago, and after going unclaimed while on waivers, he'll head to Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate. He should have a chance to surface in the big leagues sometime during the 2020 season after appearing in 71 games for the Pirates in 2019, hitting .203 with two home runs and 19 RBI.