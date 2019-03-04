Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Playing well early on
Reyes, who was hit by a pitch in the left triceps Sunday, remained in the game and later connected for his second solo homer of the spring.
Pittsburgh is playing the utility man all over the field, but how he handles shortstop might well determine whether he makes the Opening Day roster. He's appeared in seven of the team's first nine games and is off to a good start with five hits in 15 at-bats. The 25-year-old hit for a higher average with Pittsburgh (.293) than he did at Triple-A (.284) in 2018, so it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his early success. Reyes was caught stealing in his lone stolen base attempt for the Bucs last September, but swiped 16 bags in minor-league play.
More News
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Expected to increase versatility•
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Not in lineup vs. Reds•
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Goes deep again Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Surprising play continues•
-
Pirates' Pablo Reyes: Contributes to Tuesday's victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...