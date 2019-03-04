Reyes, who was hit by a pitch in the left triceps Sunday, remained in the game and later connected for his second solo homer of the spring.

Pittsburgh is playing the utility man all over the field, but how he handles shortstop might well determine whether he makes the Opening Day roster. He's appeared in seven of the team's first nine games and is off to a good start with five hits in 15 at-bats. The 25-year-old hit for a higher average with Pittsburgh (.293) than he did at Triple-A (.284) in 2018, so it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his early success. Reyes was caught stealing in his lone stolen base attempt for the Bucs last September, but swiped 16 bags in minor-league play.